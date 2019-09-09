|
FORT RECOVERY - Paul E. McDaniel, 88, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, died Sept. 8, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville, Ohio.
He was born May 3, 1931 in Nelsonville to the late Clyde and Lavina (Lindsay) McDaniel. On Sept. 4, 1954, he married the late Rebecca "Anne" (Brush) McDaniel, who died December 13, 2014.
Surviving are four children, Paul M. McDaniel of Buckland, Ohio, Mark McDaniel of Greenville, David (Nancy) McDaniel of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Amanda McDaniel of Urbana, Ohio; his grandchildren, Robert, Scott, Geoffrey, Morgan, Lindsay and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Katherine and Rory; a sister, Catherine (James) Kobel of West Lafayette, Ohio; and a brother, Roger McDaniel of Nelsonville.
He is also preceded in death by sisters, Louise Zook, and Sue Steward.
After graduating from high school, Paul received an associate degree in agriculture from Ohio University, Athens. He retired from the Ohio Department of Agriculture as a poultry and egg inspector.
Paul was a member of the Fort Recovery Historical Society and served on the Historical Building Committee. He enjoyed antique furniture restoration and Fort Recovery history.
Services areWednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Brockman-Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery, with Pastor Jim Stilwell officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmound Cemetery, Fort Recovery.
Calling is Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Brockman-Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery.
Contributions can be made to the Fort Recovery Historical Society.
Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 10, 2019