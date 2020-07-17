1/1
Paul Efaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Carman Efaw, 83, entered into the hands of his Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother and will be greatly missed. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a longtime journalist. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Marguerite and Harry Efaw.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Ruth Efaw; his beloved son, James Paul Efaw; his loving sister, Sharon Dix Davis.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. , with Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home-West, with Pastor Eddie Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1 p.m., Army Honors. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Charlie's Lunch, P.O. Box 1821, Keller, TX. 76244 in honor of Paul Efaw. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved