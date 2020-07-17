Paul Carman Efaw, 83, entered into the hands of his Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother and will be greatly missed. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a longtime journalist. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Marguerite and Harry Efaw.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Ruth Efaw; his beloved son, James Paul Efaw; his loving sister, Sharon Dix Davis.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. , with Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home-West, with Pastor Eddie Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1 p.m., Army Honors. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Charlie's Lunch, P.O. Box 1821, Keller, TX. 76244 in honor of Paul Efaw. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net https://www.facebook.com/sunsetfuneralhome
.