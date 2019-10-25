Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
For more information about
Paul Thompson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Everett "Yapper" Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Everett "Yapper" Thompson Obituary
NEW PLYMOUTH - Paul "Yapper" Everett Thompson, 95, of New Plymouth, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 24, 1924 in Athens County, son of the late John R. and Georgia Mae Polling Thompson. Yapper was married to the late Lula Mae Mace Thompson. 
He retired from Austin Powder after 40 years of service.
Yapper is survived by his sons, Larry Thompson, Paul Franklin Thompson and Marion (Melissa) Thompson, all of New Plymouth; a daughter, Anita O'Brien of Albany; grandchildren, Ginny Richards, Brandon Thompson and Trevor Rodgers, all of New Plymouth; a great-grandchild, Willow Creedon; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Westina Thompson; brothers, Alford and James; and sisters, Eve, Marge, Helen and Isabelle.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Les Ratliff officiating. Interment will be in Temple Cemetery, Albany. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
Download Now