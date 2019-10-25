|
NEW PLYMOUTH - Paul "Yapper" Everett Thompson, 95, of New Plymouth, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 24, 1924 in Athens County, son of the late John R. and Georgia Mae Polling Thompson. Yapper was married to the late Lula Mae Mace Thompson.
He retired from Austin Powder after 40 years of service.
Yapper is survived by his sons, Larry Thompson, Paul Franklin Thompson and Marion (Melissa) Thompson, all of New Plymouth; a daughter, Anita O'Brien of Albany; grandchildren, Ginny Richards, Brandon Thompson and Trevor Rodgers, all of New Plymouth; a great-grandchild, Willow Creedon; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Westina Thompson; brothers, Alford and James; and sisters, Eve, Marge, Helen and Isabelle.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Les Ratliff officiating. Interment will be in Temple Cemetery, Albany. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 27, 2019