Paul Jones
ATHENS - Paul David Jones, 78, of Athens died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2020 at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Feb. 25, 1942 in Athens, he was the son of the late David L. Jones and Mary Genevieve Stover Jones.
He attended The Plains High School and was employed for 30 years as a Sheriff's Deputy for the Athens County Sheriff's Office and 30 years as a Supervisor with the Athens County Engineer's Office. He was a member of Faith Tabernacle in Nelsonville and Nelsonville Senior Citizens. He and his wife enjoyed their retirement years, traveling in their motor home and on their motorcycle.
Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon Arnold Jones; two sisters, Evelyn Brooks of the Plains and Juanita Young of The Plains. He was loved and will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Jones. At Paul's request and due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no service. Cremation will take place and his ashes will be interred in New Marshfield Cemetery. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Ed and I were so sorry to hear about Paul's passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Shelley and Ed Cooper
Shelley Cooper
Friend
November 27, 2020
so sorry for your loss, Paul was a great guy
debra (Alton] Talbott
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
Paul was like an uncle to me and always could make me laugh. He will be missed greatly.
Brenda Dorst
Family
