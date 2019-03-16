Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
9 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul McPherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul McPherson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul McPherson Obituary
COOLVILLE - Paul McPherson, 85, of Coolville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 18, 1933 in Coolville, son of the late Frank and Grace Wright McPherson. He was a 1951 graduate of Carthage-Troy High School, a US Army Veteran and was employed as a farm hand at the Henderson-Malone Farm for 60 years.
He is survived by two sons, Tony (Glenna) McPherson and Richard (Dawn) McPherson; a daughter, Zona Kay (Mike) Sheridan; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Margaret and a brother, Harold.
Paul's wishes were that there would be no visitation or funeral services.
The family would like to say a special thank you to everyone who were involved and helped with Paul's care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
Download Now