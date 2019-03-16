COOLVILLE - Paul McPherson, 85, of Coolville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 18, 1933 in Coolville, son of the late Frank and Grace Wright McPherson. He was a 1951 graduate of Carthage-Troy High School, a US Army Veteran and was employed as a farm hand at the Henderson-Malone Farm for 60 years.

He is survived by two sons, Tony (Glenna) McPherson and Richard (Dawn) McPherson; a daughter, Zona Kay (Mike) Sheridan; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Margaret and a brother, Harold.

Paul's wishes were that there would be no visitation or funeral services.

The family would like to say a special thank you to everyone who were involved and helped with Paul's care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.

