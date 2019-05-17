McARTHUR - Pastor Paul Mercer, 86, McArthur, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Inpatient Hospice, in Portsmouth, Ohio with family and friends at his side.

He was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Jackson Township, Vinton County. Paul was the son of the late Robert and Alma Claradean Tatman Mercer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther Mae Wolfe Mercer; brothers, Vernon Mercer and Gerald Mercer; one sister, Betty Lou Pinkerton; and one granddaughter, Misty Lynn Hart.

In addition to many special family friends, surviving are two daughters, Jaqueline (Vernon) Brown of Pickerington and Beverly Hart of McArthur; a son, Paul Elwood (Martisha) Mercer of McArthur; two brothers, Garry (Jean) Mercer of McArthur and Roger (Vonda) Mercer of McArthur; five grandchildren, Misty (Elvis) Walters, Jonathan Hart, Kevin (Carrie) Brown, Lisa Brown, and Dustin Mercer; and two great-granddaughters.

He was the owner and operator of Paul Mercer Sawmill and Trucking in McArthur for many years. Paul was passionate about his faith, family, friendships, community, and his businesses. He spent several years serving as Pastor in Vinton and Hocking Counties and was the former Pastor of the Mount Carmel Community Church. Paul was committed to promoting the word of God with his involvement in the Wellston Church Camp Association, serving as President for many years.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Brian Carpenter and Rev. Bud Allman officiating. Interment will be in the Elk Cemetery, McArthur, immediately following the service. Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and on Thursday one hour prior to the funeral service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Paul Mercer to Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice, 2201 25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

