NEW MARSHFIELD - Paul Lee Moore, 81, of New Marshfield, passed away quietly at his home, Feb. 16, 2019.

He was born Oct. 12, 1937, in Athens. He was the son of Alfred Moore and Frances Howard Raymond and stepmother Betty Dinsmoor Moore. Paul was a 1955 graduate of Waterloo High School.

Paul enjoyed flat track racing, riding motorcycles and was an avid Nascar fan. He enjoyed mowing his yard and all will miss seeing him mowing with his straw hat. He was in the printing industry his entire life.

Paul was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He devoted his whole life to his family. Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Una Lowry Moore; his children, Debbie (Monte) Quivey, Paul (Wink) (Christina) Moore; three grandchildren, Jason (Rachel) Quivey, Jenni Quivey Fauber and Connor Moore; four great-grandchildren, Ashtin and Aidan Fauber and Max and Knox Quivey; two brothers, Alan (Ruth) Moore and Dave (Maryann) Moore; his aunt, Betty Rose Dunfee; and many other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Moore. Paul donated his body to the Body Donor Program at Ohio University.

He battled Parkinson disease for over a decade and at his request there will be no services. He wanted everyone to remember him as he was.

The family would like to thank The Ohio Home Health Care Team and a special thanks to Paul's Hospice Team, who helped to make his final days peaceful. If anyone would like to do something to honor Paul, please make a donation to OhioHealth Hospice: 444 W. Union St., Ste. C, Athens, OH 45701.