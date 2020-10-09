1/1
Paul Robson
MURRAY CITY - Paul "Carp" Allen Robson, 62, of Murray City, OH, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born May 18, 1958 in Nelsonville, Ohio to the late Glendale and Eileen Robson.
He attended Nelsonville-York High School; and was a former employee of the Brooks Shoe Company, Nelsonville, Ohio.
"Carp" was loved by many and was commonly seen riding his bicycle conversing with friends and neighbors, that delighted in his unique sense of humor and one-of-a-kind personality.
He loved the outdoors; had an extraordinary interest in rock and pop music of the 1970s and 1980s era; and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
"Carp" will be missed by his family and community.
He is survived by five brothers; nine sisters; several aunts; one uncle; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; brothers, Dennis and Howard; and sister, Cindy.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Salem Cemetery. Rev. Tim Poling will officiate.
Calling Hours will be observed Saturday, Oct.10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, OH.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest a donation the Brown Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
