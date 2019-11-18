Home

Paul "Mike" Russell

Paul "Mike" Russell Obituary
ATHENS - Paul "Mike" Russell, 60, of Athens, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
He was born Nov. 29, 1958 in Nelsonville. Mike was co-owner of Russell's Riverside on Columbus Road in Athens and was a long-time member of the Athens Motorcycle Club.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa Bail Russell; two daughters, Amanda and Gabrielle Russell; a son, Brian (Alexandrea) Russell; a grandson, Charles Lee Russell; his mother, Donna Jean Hook Russell; a brother, David (Tammy) Russell; sisters, Brenda (Ray) Barnett, Christine (Carl) Cremeans and Sharon Russell; nephews, Ben Russell, Nicholas (Trisha) Russell, Scott Lubnow and David Cremeans; nieces, Shelly (Ty) Trainer, Brandy Russell and Nichol Russell; several great-nieces and great-nephews; his mother-in-law, Judy Bail; sisters-in-law, Penny (Jill Sayre) Bail and Debbie (Jim) Evener; and a special family friend, Sharon Morel.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Lee Russell; his father-in-law, Charles Bail; and a brother-in-law, Charles Bail III.
Mike's wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services held at this time. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 19, 2019
