ALBANY - Paul Daniel Webb, 73, of Albany, passed away on July 7, 2020 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara Salyer Conover. They shared 18 years of marriage together.
Born in 1946 in Fargo, North Dakota, he was the son of Olga and Frederic Webb. He graduated from Western Reserve Academy in 1964, attended Oberlin College, and served in the United States Army from 1966-1970, where he earned an Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service. After leaving the Army, he moved to Southern Ohio where he earned a degree in Environmental Health from Hocking College.
Paul was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians and the great city of Cleveland, Ohio. He loved photography, bird watching, and spending time with his family. Paul had a brilliant mind, was well read, and was fluent in Russian and German. He spent his career developing safe and affordable housing for families in Athens County and in communities all across the country. He loved the city of New Orleans and sharing the cuisine with his wife and family. Paul believed in winning small victories and chipping away at big ones to create a more inclusive, equitable, and accessible world for all members of our community.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Barbara Salyer Conover; beloved sister, Betty Lou Canant; children, Evan (Tracy Turner), Sarah (Chad Burkett), Emily, Robin (Dave LaPalombara); step-children, Emily Johnson, Elissa Livingston, Ethan Conover, Eli Conover, Erik Conover; grandchildren, Sullivan Burkett and Miles Burkett; step-grandchildren, Jenna Houpt, Cameron Houpt, Christopher Johnson, Calder Livingston; brother, Frederic; sister, Paulette Holgate (Curtis).
He is preceded in death by his brother, Joel; his father, Frederic; and his mother, Olga.
The family will hold private services, and a public memorial will be scheduled on his birthday in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
and please vote this November.
