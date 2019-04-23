Home

J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
NELSONVILLE - Paula Kay Bernard, 73, of Nelsonville, passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
Paula was born Nov. 22, 1945 in Logan at the old Cherrington Hospital, a daughter of Josephine Warehime Jones and the late Paul Earl Jones.
Paula was a long time produce manager at various groceries; she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Samuel Bernard, Ronald (Madeline) Bernard Jr and Diana (James) Todd; her sister, Crystal (John) West; her brothers Ronnie (Mary Jane) Jones and Paul Micah Jones; her grandchildren JJ (Nicole) Todd, Travis (Georgetta) Todd and David Bernard; a great-granddaughter Eleanor Mae Todd; and special friends Brenda, Candi, Cathy and Ed
Per Paula's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial potluck service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church Family Life Center 3 N. Plains Road The Plains, Ohio.
Arrangements are in charge of the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Shawnee.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 24, 2019
