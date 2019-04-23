|
|
NELSONVILLE - Paula Kay Bernard, 73, of Nelsonville, passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
Paula was born Nov. 22, 1945 in Logan at the old Cherrington Hospital, a daughter of Josephine Warehime Jones and the late Paul Earl Jones.
Paula was a long time produce manager at various groceries; she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Samuel Bernard, Ronald (Madeline) Bernard Jr and Diana (James) Todd; her sister, Crystal (John) West; her brothers Ronnie (Mary Jane) Jones and Paul Micah Jones; her grandchildren JJ (Nicole) Todd, Travis (Georgetta) Todd and David Bernard; a great-granddaughter Eleanor Mae Todd; and special friends Brenda, Candi, Cathy and Ed
Per Paula's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial potluck service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church Family Life Center 3 N. Plains Road The Plains, Ohio.
Arrangements are in charge of the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Shawnee.
To sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 24, 2019