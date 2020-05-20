Pauline Ervin
1933 - 2020
ATHENS - Pauline Ervin, 86, of Athens, died Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born Dec. 4, 1933 in Shade, she was the daughter of the late Richard Williams and Nell Burley Williams.
A graduate of Shade High School, she assisted in the family dairy farm. She also had been employed at Cline's Drug Store on Court St. and for 48 years delivered the area route of the Columbus Dispatch newspaper. She was a member of the Athens County Farm Bureau, a dedicated Athens County Fair attender and enjoyed her families activities with the Athens County Junior Fair.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Judy (Randy) VanNest of Athens; five sons, Jack (Tammy) Ervin of Langsville, Keith Ervin of Athens, Ronnie (Sharon) Ervin of Athens, Scotty (Missy) Ervin of Athens and Brad (Bree Bush) Ervin of Athens; seventeen grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister, Betty Kelley of Canal Winchester; and a sister-in-law that was raised in the family home, Peggy Wandling of Athens; two sister-in-laws, Betty Williams of Newark and Marlene Williams of Athens; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Scott E. Ervin on April 24, 2019; a sister, Grace Powell; and two brothers, Eugene and George Williams.
A graveside service will be held at Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville on Thursday at 1 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Heartland Hospice and especially thank Katelyn Ervin, Judy VanNest, Abbi and Kerry Ervin for Pauline's care. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Alexander Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
To all the Ervin family , Pauline was a sweet lady with a kind heart and we are so sorry to hear of her passing. Please accept our sincere condolences. The Finnearty family
Finnearty family
Neighbor
May 19, 2020
Pauline was a great cook if she had five people or ten she had enough food for everyone. One time Scott went into the house to see how much longer that it would be until it was time to eat and he came out wiping the food off his lips with his hand saying she was almost ready, by the way she made the best coleslaw you ever ate.
Dave Bolin
Friend
May 19, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with Pauline family.
Sally Ball
Family
May 19, 2020
Our condolences to a wonderful Athens County family
Debbie Gambill & family
Friend
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
