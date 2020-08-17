1/
Pauline Stout
ALBANY - Pauline Stout, 81, Albany, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Kimes Convalescent Center.
Born March 3,1939, in Snowville, she was the daughter of the late Earnie and Edith Russell Welch. Pauline graduated from Harrisonville High School, then worked at Jake's Sandwich Shoppe in Athens, before moving to Columbus, where she worked at Western Union many years.
Pauline was devoted to her husband of sixty years, George William Stout. Her life was centered around her husband and family. She was a hardworking woman who enjoyed taking care of her home and yard, and was a member of the New Marshfield Methodist Church.
She is survived by her beloved husband, George William Stout; a son, Carl William (Lisa) Stout of Carroll; two stepchildren, George Paul and Fauna Lee Stout of Athens County; four grandchildren, Spencer (Shelby), Carlee (Michael), Mitchell, and Samantha; and great-grandson, Alexander. Also surviving are sisters, Barbara Jo (Donald) Crabtree, and Betty Stagger; cousin, Ken Mace; many nieces, nephews; and many special friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Eileen White, Patsy Malone, Anna "Dolly" Martin and brother, Donald Welch.
Graveside services will be Thursday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery, with Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Arrangements were made by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
