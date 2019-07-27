|
ATHENS - Pauline Ethelwyn Zoulek, 90, of Athens, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born April 9, 1929 in Traverse City, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Florence Holman Buchan.
A 1947 graduate of St. Francis High School, in Traverse City, she had been class president and valedictorian. Pauline had been employed in various department stores as a sales clerk after her children were in school. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and a member and past president of Catholic Ladies of Columbia #165. Pauline will be remembered by many friends and family for her generous and caring spirit. She had a way of making people feel special and loved, a true angel on Earth.
Pauline is survived by her husband of 71 years, Richard L. Zoulek; five daughters, Karen Steinhoff (Bill) Gronewold of Tijeras, New Mexico, Rita Lewin of Athens, Carla (Carl) Rosler of Athens, Pamela Zoulek of Marietta and Renee (Rick) Fuller of Naples, Florida; three sons, Dennis (Vickie) Zoulek of Marango, Mark (Debby) Zoulek and Brian (Sandra) Zoulek, both of Athens; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernice Ghaston of Traverse City, Michigan; a brother, Richard Buchan of Parachute, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Bahn; a grandson, Nicholas Zoulek; a great-grandson, Hunter Ramsey; four sisters, Mary Alice Glough, Margaret Ivanchich, Patricia Toomey and Rita Carpenter; two brothers, Frank and Norman Buchan; and two sons-in-law, Riner Steinhoff and Michael Lewin.
Mass of Christian of Burial will be Wednesday, July 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, College and Mill Streets, with Father Mark Moore as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, where Catholic Ladies of Columbia service will be conducted at 8 p.m. and the Vigil for the Deceased will follow.
Flowers are appreciated, or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Ladies of Columbia, Athens Chapter #165, c/o St. Paul's Catholic Church, 38 N. College St., Athens, OH 45701 or OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 28, 2019