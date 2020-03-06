Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Middleport Kingdom Hall
37319 SR 124
Middleport, OH
Penelope McFann


1962 - 2020
Penelope McFann Obituary
Penelope "Penny" McFann, 57, Albany, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at The Laurels of Athens.
Born Nov. 30, 1962, in Ironton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Belva Estep McFann and the late Kenneth McFann. She was a former bus driver for Athens City Schools.
In addition to her mother she is survived by a son, Joe (Heidi) Flickinger; and a brother, Kenneth Leon (Vicky) McFann.
Memorial services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Middleport Kingdom Hall, 37319 SR 124, Middleport, Ohio 45760. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 5, 2020
