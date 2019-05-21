HOLLISTER - Penny L. Knott, 54, of Hollister, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Pickering House, Lancaster.

She was born Feb. 26, 1965 in New Lexington, a daughter of Ann "Bess" Blosser Spears and the late Harrison Spears.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Estel Russell) Klingenberg; her son, Gregory Klingenberg; sisters, Rachel (Jon) Caldwell and Julia Stanley; brothers, David (Carrie) Blosser and Jimmy Spears; step-children, Bretty Knott, Brian Knott, Eric Knott and Jessica Knott; grandchildren, Kirsten and Shaylynn Knott (who made their home with their grandmother), David Klingenberg, Lillian McFarland, James Russell, Tiffany (Jacob) Russell, Makiah Sheridan, Olivia Fletcher, Jayden Knott, Brylie Knott, Dominic and Jaylon Mehl; special friends, Leroy Allen and Tara Layton; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brett Knott Sr., and her brother, William "Billy" Spears.

Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 22, 2019