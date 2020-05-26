GROVE CITY, OH - Phyllis M. Kieffer, 88, of Grove City, formerly of Buchtel, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at StoryPoint of Grove City, in Grove City. She was born on May 14, 1932, in Happy Hollow, Athens County, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Phyllis McDonald Wright. Phyllis was married for 66 years to Jack L. Kieffer, who preceded in her death.
She retired from McBees Systems in 1994 and dedicated her retirement years to her family.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Stephen) Carder of Nelsonville, Cindy (Michael) Lavely of Grove City and Mary (Kyle) Dupler of Grove City; grandchildren, Seth (Jamie) McDonald, Daniel (Arelle) McDonald, Megan (Matthew) Slyh, Jacqueline (Eric) Smith and Collin Dupler; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Jenna, Jack, Max, Jacob, Katelyn, Lucas and Ava; three sisters, Esther (Richard) McCarley, Wanda Cagg and Mary Ellen (Patrick) Walsh; one brother, Daniel (Janet) Wright and sister-in-law, Susann Merz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Willard Wright and Lawrence Wright and three sisters, Adda Kinneer Shephard, Margaret Silcott and Lillian Williams.
A private service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Louis Dunnells officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 26 to May 28, 2020.