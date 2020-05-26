Phyllis Kieffer
1932 - 2020
GROVE CITY, OH - Phyllis M. Kieffer, 88, of Grove City, formerly of Buchtel, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at StoryPoint of Grove City, in Grove City. She was born on May 14, 1932, in Happy Hollow, Athens County, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Phyllis McDonald Wright. Phyllis was married for 66 years to Jack L. Kieffer, who preceded in her death.
She retired from McBees Systems in 1994 and dedicated her retirement years to her family.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Jackie (Stephen) Carder of Nelsonville, Cindy (Michael) Lavely of Grove City and Mary (Kyle) Dupler of Grove City; grandchildren, Seth (Jamie) McDonald, Daniel (Arelle) McDonald, Megan (Matthew) Slyh, Jacqueline (Eric) Smith and Collin Dupler; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Jenna, Jack, Max, Jacob, Katelyn, Lucas and Ava; three sisters, Esther (Richard) McCarley, Wanda Cagg and Mary Ellen (Patrick) Walsh; one brother, Daniel (Janet) Wright and sister-in-law, Susann Merz. 
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Willard Wright and Lawrence Wright and three sisters, Adda Kinneer Shephard, Margaret Silcott and Lillian Williams.
A private service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Louis Dunnells officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
May 26, 2020
Jackie, Cindy, Mary & families ~ Deepest Sympathy for your loss. She always had a smile on her face when I seen her, remember her & your Dad sitting on the porch, they always were seen together ... and now they are together again. Love & Prayers, Janet.
Janet Henson Tuthill
Friend
May 26, 2020
Dear Jackie, Cindy and others, Phyllis was such a good person. So sorry for your loss. Sue whitmore
Sue Whitmore
Friend
