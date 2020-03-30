Home

Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
Phyllis Lanning Obituary
Phyllis Jean Lanning, 82, left this life peacefully, at home, on Wednesday March 25, 2020.
Phyllis was born Oct. 4, 1937 in New Straitsville, Ohio to Paul and Elizabeth (Neal) Jonas. She retired from Goodyear of Logan. 
Phyllis was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved sitting on the porch with Gene, playing and reading to the family and especially the children, making each baby in the family their first birthday cake, singing, reading, crocheting, watching the Buckeyes, Browns and the Hallmark Channel, playing bingo, and lunch at the Senior Center.
Her favorite thing, in the whole world, was cooking a big family dinner for the entire family. There was always an extra dinner plate for anyone that dropped in. And everyone who wanted one could take a doggie bag (full plate) home.
She was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need. She will be sorely missed by those who loved and knew her.
Surviving are her loving husband of 65 years, Gene "Pete" Lanning; daughter, Jeannie (Joe) Winnenberg; sons, Bill Lanning and Mike, Dego (Tera) Lanning; grandsons, Joe, Marcus, Bill, David, Nick, Mike and Eric; great-grandchildren, Emma, Cammie, Breanna, Audrianna, Gunner, Gage, David, Nathan, Lydia, Leah, Corbyn, Waylon, Jack and Alex; brother, Butch (Linda) Walters; sister, Melvina (Wayne) Rostash; sister-in-law, Annabelle (Dean) Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her father, Paul Jonas; mother, Elizabeth (Neal) Jonas Walters; father, Bill Walters; step-mother, Lorena (Seals) Altier Walters; daughter, Catherine; and granddaughter-in-law, Clarissa.
Special thanks to Tina Bruce for her care and kindness. 
Graveside services will be at a later date at the New Straitsville Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 31, 2020
