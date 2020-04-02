|
ATHENS - Phyllis "Peggy" Ann Miley passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on March 31, 2020 in Logan, Ohio after a brief illness.
Born on March 3, 1939 in Greenfield, Ohio, she is survived by three daughters, Melinda Wert (Beau), Lora Robinson (Chuck), Elizabeth Mohammed (Dean) and one son, Donald Jones (Veronica). She is also survived by seven granddaughters; three grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and four great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville Miley and Ora Matthews; five brothers; and four sisters.
The family has chosen to mourn privately and will not hold a visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fairhope Hospice at 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 . The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Fairfield Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, Ohio and Carlin House in Logan, Ohio.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
