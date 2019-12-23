|
|
ALBANY - Phyllis Warner, 65, of Albany, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Athens on March 31, 1954, she was the daughter of the late William Sr. and Flo Radcliff Ervin. She was employed at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital many years and a member of Banner of Truth Ministries Church.
She is survived by her husband, John Warner; children Lori (Glen) Hauser, and Rob (Valerie) Locke, all of Albany; grandchildren Alexander Hamilton, and Haley Locke; one great-grandchild Brayden Hamilton; sisters Pat (Steve) Hamill of Athens and Joann (Denver) Carter of Wellston.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim Ervin and William Ervin II.
Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, with Minister Tom Dubbs officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Banner of Truth Ministries, PO Box 127, Albany, Ohio 45710.
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 24, 2019