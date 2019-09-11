Home

Ralph Goldsberry Obituary
THE PLAINS - Ralph Edward Goldsberry, 84, of Summerton, South Carolina, formerly of The Plains, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Cheraw Healthcare, South Carolina.
He was the widower of Doris Ann Thompson Goldsberry, who passed away in 2018.
Born June 8, 1935, in Millfield, he was a son of the late Ralph Emerson Goldsberry and Mary Etta Chadwell Goldsberry. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a 50-year member of Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM, past president and member of Athens County Shrine Club, member of the Aladdin Temple Shrine, Athens York Rite Bodies and The Plains United Methodist Church.
Ralph is survived by three sons, Michael (Kristi) Goldsberry of Hickory, North Carolina, Earl Thomas (Cheryl) Goldsberry of Cheraw, South Carolina and Jack (Julie) Goldsberry of Spencer, Ohio; a brother, Dale (Ava) Goldsberry (Ava) of Ohio; three sisters, Karen (Emery) Sheffield of Ohio, Carol (Greg) Hawkins of North Carolina and Charlene (J.B.) King of Ohio; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Goldsberry of Texas; seven grandchildren, Mia, Thomas, Jackie, Matthew, Grace, Kayleigh and Karina; and five great-grandchildren, Kristopher, Lexi, Jamie, Chelsee and Sullivan.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Allen Goldsberry; a great-grandson, Carver Goldsberry; and a brother, Harry Goldsberry.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home, conducted by Pastor Carrie Ator-James. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Military Rites will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard at the cemetery and Masonic Rites will be conducted by Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM at 1:20 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the - Cincinnati, Donor Development, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229, or the Athens Masonic Scholarship Fund, 12 W. Carpenter St., Athens, OH 45701.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 12, 2019
