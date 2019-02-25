GARNER, N.C. - Ralph W. Lott, 73, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019, at his home in Garner, North Carolina, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was born July 11, 1945, to Gloria Newton Lott and John Russell Lott.

Ralph graduated from Nelsonville High School in 1964 and was a proud greyhound. He made a point to go to as many reunions as he could. He worked in the coal mines for 13 years and then began his career in sales at Taylor Motors, where he worked for 25 years and was often named salesman of the month.

He is survived by his wife, Diana (Annie); stepdaughter, Julie Hutchins (who cared for him in his last years); daughters, Tracy Lott of Logan and Valerie (Dustin) Jennice of Logan; son, Jamie (Carrie) Lott of Lancaster; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Parsons, Samuel Lott, Zachary Lott, Noah Jennice, Isaac Jennice, Eli Jennice, Toby Jennice and Briar Lott.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Randy Lott and John Lott; a sister, Mary (Marnie) Lott Cullison; and special uncle and aunt, Donald Newton and Carolyn Wilson, with whom he was raised.

His ashes will be buried with his family in the spring and a memorial service for family and friends will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local hospice or in his name. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 26, 2019