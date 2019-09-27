|
GLOUSTER - Randall J. "Randy" McKee, 58, of Glouster, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Randy was born Sept. 23, 1961 in Nelsonville to Melvin McKee and Wanda F. McKee. He lived a very hard working and wild life.
Surviving are his sons, Joey Griffin of Malta, Shawn M. (Amanda) Pickering of Glouster, Shane C. McKee of New Lexington and Sheyenne E. McKee of Glouster; grandchildren, Dillon M. Pickering, Roxy A. McKee, Little Shane C. McKee, Autumn Marie McKee and Jade Marie McKee; brothers, Jim Martin, Dan Martin and Melvin (Pete) McKee; sisters, Rosemary Benhart and Sandra McKee; the mother of his children, Linda Cozad; several nieces and nephews; and dogs, Molly and Boomer.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; a baby brother, Steven A. McKee; and a nephew, Timmy Fulk.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City.
Calling hours will be observed at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from noon to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 29, 2019