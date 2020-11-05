1/
Randall Pendleton
THE PLAINS - Randall Pendleton, 78, formerly from The Plains, OH, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, at his home in Coffeyville, Kan.
Randall was born Jan. 15, 1942, to Marjorie and Jess Pendleton, in Southern Ohio. He attended Chauncey-Dover High School and graduated in 1960. He attended Ohio University after high school. Randall served for four years in the United States Air Force, and served in Vietnam. After his military service, he spent several years working for the Federal Government.
Randall is preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Jess Pendleton of The Plains, OH and his brother, Jess Allan Pendleton of Lyndon. 
He is survived by his sister, Elaine Walls of Albany, OH and his brother, Wayne Pendlton of Maumelle, AR. 
His life's service was honored by a private military burial service at Fort Scott National Cemetery, in Fort Scott, Kan.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
