Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Meade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy L. Meade


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy L. Meade Obituary
GLOUSTER - Randy L. Meade, 63, of Glouster, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at his residence.
Born July 30, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Troy and Dorothy Mitchell Meade. He retired from the United States Army in 1992 and the Army Reserves in 2016.
He was a member of the Jacksonville V.F.W., the Jacksonville Eagles, and enjoyed camping. 
He is survived by his wife, Janice Lindsey Meade of Glouster; a son, Roger (Rebecca) Meade of Roseville, Michigan; a daughter, Valerie Meade of Roseville, Michigan; a step-son, Chad (Jennifer) Roberts of Blacklick, Ohio; two step-daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Maihack of Land O'Lakes, Florida and Lindsey (KeAlii) Rozet of Kaneohe, Hawaii; seven grandchildren, Rayven, Daniel, Luke, Lily, Alexis, Austin and Riley; seven step-grandchildren, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Oliver, Orion, Loea, Haku and Awa; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie (Debbie) Meade of Michigan and Roger (Cindy) Meade of Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Tom) Wears of Amanda, Sheila (Rick) Lindsey of Carroll and Angela Lindsey of Canal Winchester; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Jade; and a brother, Rusty Meade.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, where there will be a military service conducted by the United States Army and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrison Funeral Chapel
Download Now