MURRAY CITY - Ray "Frank" Franklin Forester, 83, of Murray City, passed away Sept. 15, 2019 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
Frank was born June 27, 1936 in New Straitsville to Herman B. Forester and Nellie Mae (Coakley) Forester. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, member of the American Legion in Murray City, VFW in Nelsonville, and Eagles in Logan. He liked to play pool, Poker and Texas Hold'em in his free time, and enjoyed wood working.
Surviving are his wife, Alice; a daughter, Diana Forester of New Straitsville; a son, Chuck Swackhamer of New Straitsville; a daughter, Deb Swackhamer of New Straitsville; brothers, Bobby Joe Forester and Lee Roy (Ellen) Forester of New Straitsville; sisters, Delores Coakley of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Marlene Rutter of Logan; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several cousins; several nieces and nephews; friends; and other relatives.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Pam Hinkle; a brother, Dannie Forester; sisters, Nancy Starr and Shirley McLaughlin.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City. Burial will be in New Straitsville Cemetery, New Straitsville.
Calling hours will be observed at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday, Sept. 20 from 10-11 a.m.
The military graveside service will be conducted by the combined color guard.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 17, 2019