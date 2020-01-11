|
|
BUCHTEL - Ray Gerald Taylor, Sr., 80, of Buchtel, passed away Jan. 9, 2020 at his residence in Buchtel.
Ray was born April 16, 1939 in Athens County to James L. Taylor and Thelma (Murphy) Taylor. He was a member of the ELKS 543.
Surviving are his children, Teresa (Randy) McQuade, of Shade and Patricia Rae Taylor, of Buchtel; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; brother Clarence (Helen) Taylor, of Florida; and sisters, Ida Wachenschwanz, of Millfield, Eileen Todd, of Logan, Margaret Jackson, of The Plains, and Marie (Kenny) Keirns, of Grove Port.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathleen Taylor; children, Roberta Jo Taylor and Ray G. Taylor Jr; and siblings, James Richard Taylor and Ruth Burley.
Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville with the ELKS Lodge 543 officiating. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery in Buchtel.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Ohio Health Hospice. The family suggests donations can be made to Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 12, 2020