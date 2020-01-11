Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:30 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Gerald Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Gerald Taylor Obituary
BUCHTEL - Ray Gerald Taylor, Sr., 80, of Buchtel, passed away Jan. 9, 2020 at his residence in Buchtel.
Ray was born April 16, 1939 in Athens County to James L. Taylor and Thelma (Murphy) Taylor. He was a member of the ELKS 543.
Surviving are his children, Teresa (Randy) McQuade, of Shade and Patricia Rae Taylor, of Buchtel; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren; brother Clarence (Helen) Taylor, of Florida; and sisters, Ida Wachenschwanz, of Millfield, Eileen Todd, of Logan, Margaret Jackson, of The Plains, and Marie (Kenny) Keirns, of Grove Port.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathleen Taylor; children, Roberta Jo Taylor and Ray G. Taylor Jr; and siblings, James Richard Taylor and Ruth Burley.
Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville with the ELKS Lodge 543 officiating. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery in Buchtel.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the Ohio Health Hospice. The family suggests donations can be made to Ohio Health Hospice.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warren-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -