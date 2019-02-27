Home

Raymond Burchfield Obituary
MILLFIELD - Raymond L. Burchfield, 52, of Millfield, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
He was born Jan. 13, 1967 in Athens. He formerly worked at Muffler Man, Union Street CafÃ© and Gary's Restaurant. Raymond enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Cox Burchfield; two sons, Tony Wollum and J.R.; two step-sons, Nick (Kaitlin) Domsher and Scott Domsher; five grandchildren, Nathan, Desirae, Bryson, Braelyn, and Aubrey; his mother, Wanda Stobart Burchfield; two brothers, John Burchfield and Bill (Janis) Burchfield; three sisters, Rebecca Burchfield, Luwanda (Bill) McDonald, and Kelly (Mike) Foit; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pearl Burchfield; and a brother, Brian Burchfield.
Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 28, 2019
