Raymond Tabler
1949 - 2020
STEWART - Raymond L. Tabler, 71, of Stewart died early Friday morning, June 5, 2020 at his home. Born Jan. 7, 1949 in Rome Twp., Athens Co., he was the son of Marjorie Alice Kennedy Tabler, formerly of Joy and the late Eugene Andrew Tabler.
Raymond was employed as a construction worker and was a member of the Laborers Union Local 639 of Marietta. He was a member of the Laborers Union for over 40 years. He was a devout Christian and a lifelong area resident.
In addition to his mother, Raymond is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cynthia Mayle Tabler; his daughter, Andrea Tabler and her companion, Jesse Mayle of Stewart; two grandchildren, Jared Tabler and his companion Amanda of McConnelsville and Samantha Tabler and her companion McKenzie; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Randy Tabler of Athens and Jamie (Donna) Tabler of Cutler; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn (Carl) Dalton of Stewart.
Besides his father he is preceded in death by a son, John Ray Tabler; a daughter, Rhoda Elizabeth Mayle; and a sister, Goldie Pires.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. at Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Bern Twp. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Andi,
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Prayers of comfort and peace to all of you in your time of grief.
Sally Young
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Andi and family,
So very sorry for your loss.
May the Lord comfort you through this time.
Grace and peace to you all.
Crystal Howard
Crystal Howard
Coworker
June 7, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers for you all
Tony and Brenda Duncan
June 7, 2020
I only seen him a couple times. But Ive herd many many stories from Andi (co-worker) Im so sorry for your loss. He was so loved by his family I know that. May God be with you all in this time of need. My thoughts and prayers are with your entire family.
Michelle Grubbs
Acquaintance
June 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Bonnie & Darrell Jenkins
Friend
June 6, 2020
May your memories help wrap comfort around all in the coming days. So very, very sorry.
Jeanne Maxwell
Friend
June 6, 2020
Brian McPherson
Brian McPherson
June 6, 2020
Rest in peace cousin! Condolences to the family!
Wesley Lemon
Family
June 6, 2020
Carol Harvey
Family
June 6, 2020
My condolences may God give you peace during this time Raymond was such a quiet soul he will be missed
Richard & Carol Harvey
Family
June 6, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. R. Tabler at this time.
Bevera Bobo
June 6, 2020
I love you uncle raymond!! You'll be forever missed !! He was a great man !!
Amanda Mayle
Family
June 6, 2020
The world will not be the same. Love you Uncle Raymond
Amanda Tabler
Family
