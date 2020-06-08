Andi,
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Prayers of comfort and peace to all of you in your time of grief.
STEWART - Raymond L. Tabler, 71, of Stewart died early Friday morning, June 5, 2020 at his home. Born Jan. 7, 1949 in Rome Twp., Athens Co., he was the son of Marjorie Alice Kennedy Tabler, formerly of Joy and the late Eugene Andrew Tabler.
Raymond was employed as a construction worker and was a member of the Laborers Union Local 639 of Marietta. He was a member of the Laborers Union for over 40 years. He was a devout Christian and a lifelong area resident.
In addition to his mother, Raymond is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cynthia Mayle Tabler; his daughter, Andrea Tabler and her companion, Jesse Mayle of Stewart; two grandchildren, Jared Tabler and his companion Amanda of McConnelsville and Samantha Tabler and her companion McKenzie; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Randy Tabler of Athens and Jamie (Donna) Tabler of Cutler; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn (Carl) Dalton of Stewart.
Besides his father he is preceded in death by a son, John Ray Tabler; a daughter, Rhoda Elizabeth Mayle; and a sister, Goldie Pires.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. at Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Bern Twp. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Raymond was employed as a construction worker and was a member of the Laborers Union Local 639 of Marietta. He was a member of the Laborers Union for over 40 years. He was a devout Christian and a lifelong area resident.
In addition to his mother, Raymond is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cynthia Mayle Tabler; his daughter, Andrea Tabler and her companion, Jesse Mayle of Stewart; two grandchildren, Jared Tabler and his companion Amanda of McConnelsville and Samantha Tabler and her companion McKenzie; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Randy Tabler of Athens and Jamie (Donna) Tabler of Cutler; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn (Carl) Dalton of Stewart.
Besides his father he is preceded in death by a son, John Ray Tabler; a daughter, Rhoda Elizabeth Mayle; and a sister, Goldie Pires.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday 11 a.m. at Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Bern Twp. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.