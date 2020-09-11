Rea Croley

ALBANY - Rea Peyton Croley, 82, Albany, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
She was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Liberty, KY, the daughter of the late Auty and Deenie LeMaster Hamiliton. She was a homemaker, and attended Zaleski Free Will Baptist Church. Rea loved playing her guitar, singing gospel hymns, and attending church and going to yard sales.
She is survived by daughters, Sherrie Peyton Kisor of Wellston, Rea Danielle Peyton Faught, and Mary Peyton McVey both of Albany; grandchildren April (Tracey) Kisor, Richard Jr. (Kristin) Kisor, Zachary Peyton, Trisha McVey (Nathan) Bail, Brooke McVey (Kaleb Knecht), Julie McVey; great-grandchildren Carly Kisor, (Kyle) Ferguson, Chandler Kisor, Rylee McPherson, and Karter Knecht.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Daniel Peyton, and William E. Croley; son, Daniel Peyton Jr.; daughter-in-law Michelle Peyton; siblings, Joe R. Hamilton, Ren Hamilton, Roy Hamilton, Ron Hamilton, Faye Bumgardner, Gay Shrewsberry; sons-in-law Marco McVey, Ric Faught, and Richard Kisor.
Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Rood officiating. Burial will be in Madison Township Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to services.
Please add at bottom you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
.