NELSONVILLE - Rebecca Jo McIntosh, 67, of Nelsonville, passed away Nov. 26, 2019 at her residence.
Rebecca was born April 6, 1952 in Nelsonville to Jack Monk and Mary Lucille (Warren) Monk.
Surviving are her children, Christopher McIntosh of Nelsonville, Misty (Derik) Pace of Columbus, Tracie (Jeff) Hoyd of Nelsonville, and Travis (Becki) McIntosh of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Mariah Hoyd, Rebecca Hoyd, Kodie Hoyd, Zachary Pace, and Jeffery Pace; brothers, Jack Monk, and Terry Monk; and several nieces and nephews.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents; sister Judy Montgomery; and sister-in-law Patty Monk.
A celebration of Rebecca's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 29, 2019