Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Beechgrove Cemetery
Glouster, OH
View Map
Regina Faye "Jeannie" Pierce


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Regina Faye "Jeannie" Pierce Obituary
GLOUSTER - Regina Faye "Jeannie" Pierce, 66, of Glouster, passed away March 26, 2019, at Doctors Hospital, Columbus.
Regina was born July 28, 1952 in Athens County to Earlon Roberts and Helen Grandy. She was loved by her family, children and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Melisa (John) Hart of Glouster; son, Bill (Mary) Cramblit of Glouster; former husband, Kenneth E. Pierce of Glouster; seven grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Denzil (Millie) Roberts of Middleport; and sisters, Mary Rush of Glouster and Evelyn (Steve) Lenigar of Pomeroy.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ernest Roberts; and great-granddaughter, Olivia Molihan.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Beechgrove Cemetery, Glouster, with Pastor John Johnson officiating.
Regina was cremated by her wishes. Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home Murray City.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 31, 2019
