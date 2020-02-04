Home

Rex Allan Lengyel, 64, of Nelsonville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born Sept. 15, 1955 in Nelsonville, Ohio, son of the late William James Lengyel and Lillian Kay Dearth. He was married to Brenda Kay Haynes Lengyel, who survives.
Rex was the Owner and Operator of Bill's Muffler and Fast Lube for the past 40 years. He was an Eagle Scout; FOE in Murray City; and Social Member of VFW, #3467, in Nelsonville.
Along with his wife, he is survived by sister, Twinkle (Doug) White of Rome, GA; nieces, Lindsey White and Audrey Silvey; his many customers and countless dear friends.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 4, 2020
