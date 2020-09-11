Richard Bacon

ATHENS - Richard A. Bacon, 77, Jan. 2, 1943 - Aug. 17, 2020. Born in Huron, OH to James B. Bacon and Doris D. Bacon. Grew up between Huron and Athens, Ohio and Florida.He is survived by his wife, Mari of 43 years; daughter, Katie (Ricky) Gonzalez; son, Jimmy Bacon; sister, Constance Bacon Baldwin of Sacramento, CA; half-sisters, Liz and Robbie Harrison; cousin, Scott Bacon of Rhode Island; cousin, Bill Dewey of Athens; the Hoffman and Saliwanchik Cousins; the family's beloved, Aunt Betty Hoffman; in-laws, Adrian Milton (Patrick Lehman), Michele (Chuck) Hunt, Douglas (Ella) Milton, Jonelle (Dr. Roy Gegerson) Milton, Kevin (Monika) Milton. Loved his nieces and nephews, Ted, Tim and Terry (Michelle) Hunt; Jeff (Elaine) Milton, and Kristy Milton, Dr. Rhiannon Milton, Jessica (Mark) Mastellone, Anika (Freddy) Roth, Samantha Milton, Nicole and Natalie Saliwanchik and several great-nieces and nephewsAn outstanding high school athlete, Richard went on to play football for Ohio University and was recruited for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the taxi squad. Richard joined the Air Force and upon his Honorable discharge ultimately moved back to the Fort Lauderdale area. He began working in some of the infamous nightclubs of South Florida, Pete and Lenny's, Christopher's, Montego Bay/Uptown, September, and then Roland's. He worked with Sunshine Cleaning, Inc. Richard began a new career in Stadium Operations for the Marlins, Dolphins and the Florida Panthers.Richard retired when his wife accepted a position in Kentucky. There he spent a decade battling numerous ailments, overcoming Stage 4 bladder cancer, joint replacements, etc. and ultimately succumbing to myelodysplastic syndrome.Passions in his life were his children, golf, golf trips to Scotland, cooking, fishing the lakes in Florida and catching salmon in Alaska. Richard volunteered for Insight for the Blind in Fort Lauderdale receiving an award for recording over 500 hours of books and articles for the blind, some of which are in the Library of Congress.Richard was Inducted into the Athens High School Hall of Fame during a football game in which Joe Burrow was the quarterback.Family will hold Memorial Mass at a future date.In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to:The Athens High School High School Hall of Fame Food fund started by Joe Burrow:Richard Bacon MemorialAthens County Food Pantry9 College StreetAthens, Ohio 45701Or