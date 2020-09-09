1/1
Richard Behm
CHAUNCEY - Richard L. Behm Sr., 78 of Chauncey went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at his residence. Born Jan. 21, 1942 in Niagara Falls, New York, he was the son of the late Leland and Edna Hall Behm. He was a Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Bread of Life Church in Jacksonville and Crime Watch in Chauncey where he assisted the Fire, Police and E.M.S. Richard enjoyed family get togethers and big dinners for holidays and also teaching his children and grandchildren to drive. 
He is survived by his wife, Lucy Keirns Behm of Chauncey; a son, Richard L. Behm Jr. of Logan; a step-son, Tom Messenger of Chuancey; a daughter, Melissa (Marion) Thompson of Logan; an adopted daughter, Christina Behm of Toledo; two step-daughters, Deanna Parsons of Chauncey and Sandra (Scott) Bruch of Athens; eight grandsons; two granddaughtrers; four great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and a sister, Carol Behm Helber of Logan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Robert Behm; and three infant granddaughters, Ashley and Amanda Cottrill and Anna Bruch. 
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Ron Fierce officiating. There will be a military service conducted at the funeral home by the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the Bread of Life Church, PO Box 15, Jacksonville, Ohio 45740. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
