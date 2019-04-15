ATHENS - Richard R. "Dick" Bobo, Sr., 92, of Athens, passed away April 14, 2019, at the home of his son in McArthur.

Born March 12, 1927 in Shade, he was the son of the late Ray and Mary Angel Bobo.

He was a graduate of Shade High School and Ohio University, class of 1953. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, serving on the USS Libra in the Pacific Theatre. He worked as a printing pressman at McBee Corp., a timber cutter, an insurance and real estate salesman and an instructor at Tri-County JVS. He was a member of Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion.

Dick is survived by two sons, Rick (Pam) Bobo of McArthur and Brent Bobo of Athens; grandchildren, Dan (Betsy) Bobo, Jeremy (Jacqueline) Bobo, Cory (Jessica) Bobo, Andrew (Brittany) Bobo, and Heather (James) Trout; 11 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Earl Williard.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Joy Woods Bobo; three brothers, Robert, Joe and Mark Bobo and their wives; and a grandson, Kevin Bobo.

Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Tim Dishong officiating, with burial in Shade Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Paramuthia Lodge 25 will hold Masonic rites Thursday at 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 16, 2019