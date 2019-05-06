GLOUSTER - Richard L. Dixon, 74, of Glouster, passed away peacefully May 2, 2019, at O'Bleness Hospital in Athens, with his family by his side.

Born March 9, 1945 in Canton, he was the son of the late John Dixon Sr and Grace B (Dixon) Rankin. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served in Vietnam as Military Police. He enjoyed doing home improvement projects, golfing, watching Trimble and Ohio State football and spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Angie (Jay) Smith of Athens; son, Tim (Ashley) Dixon of Glouster; two sisters, Patricia Smith and Lou Anna (Jerry) Lenigar, both of Glouster; grandchildren, TJ, Timothy, Kylynn, Zailah; and a lifelong friend and golf buddy, Greg Matthews of North Fort Myers, Florida.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his two brothers, John and Jerry Dixon of Glouster.

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral services. He will be cremated and his ashes will be buried in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.

A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 7, 2019