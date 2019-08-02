Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G. Williams Obituary
GLOUSTER - Richard G. Williams, 65, of Glouster, passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness, Athens.
Born Feb. 14, 1954 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Claude Wesley and Frances R. McKee Williams. Richard retired from Kroger in Glouster. He was an avid root digger and enjoyed listening to music.
He is survived by his fiancÃ©, Mary A. Mount of Glouster; a daughter, Jessica (Earl) McKee of Trimble; grandchildren, Jake, Alexis, Ethan and Shane McKee; great-grandchildren, Jacob McKee and Nessie Edwards; and sisters, Mary McCombs of Glouster and Patricia Losey of Texas.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell W. Williams; and his maternal grandmother, Essie McKee.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Rev. Elijah Brooks officiating. Interment will be in the Glouster Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5-8 p.m.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrison Funeral Chapel
Download Now