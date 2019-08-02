|
|
GLOUSTER - Richard G. Williams, 65, of Glouster, passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness, Athens.
Born Feb. 14, 1954 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Claude Wesley and Frances R. McKee Williams. Richard retired from Kroger in Glouster. He was an avid root digger and enjoyed listening to music.
He is survived by his fiancÃ©, Mary A. Mount of Glouster; a daughter, Jessica (Earl) McKee of Trimble; grandchildren, Jake, Alexis, Ethan and Shane McKee; great-grandchildren, Jacob McKee and Nessie Edwards; and sisters, Mary McCombs of Glouster and Patricia Losey of Texas.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell W. Williams; and his maternal grandmother, Essie McKee.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Rev. Elijah Brooks officiating. Interment will be in the Glouster Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5-8 p.m.
A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 4, 2019