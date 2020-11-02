GLOUSTER - Richard Leroy Grubic, 90, of Glouster, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at The Laurels of Athens. He was born March 12, 1930, in Redtown, OH, son of the late Albert and Thelma Bernard Grubic. Richard was married to the late Edna M. Sweeney Grubic.
He retired from Eastern Airlines and was a United States Navy Veteran.
Richard is survived by his son, David P. Grubic of Gaithersburg, MD; grandchildren, Noah (Diana Amato) Grubic, Hellen (Dana) Shorb and Amy (John) Blasher; great-grandchildren, Luc, Lily, Daisy, Caleb, Jesse and Jenny; sisters, Irene (Raymond) Rynning of Sunrise, FL; sister-in-law, Elaine Myers of Fairfax, VA and nephews, Carlton and Larry Myers.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Grubic.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 30 Main St., Glouster, with Rev. William Hixon officiating. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Richard Leroy Grubic, to the charity of your choice
