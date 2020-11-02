I loved his smile, humility, and generosity. Mr. Grubic always had something positive to say even if he totally disagreed with you. It was his nature to be agreeable. He made me laughed often when I would step into his expertise he would humor me with kind words of encouragement even if I was totally doing it wrong. I remember watching him ride his moped in VA surrounded by large trucks and cars flying around him and he was unphased. Mr. Grubic was truly independent. I was blessed by knowing him and seeing him with family. Mr. Grubic showed kindness to my family and he loved his family well.

steven trabue