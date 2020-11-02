1/
Richard Grubic
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLOUSTER - Richard Leroy Grubic, 90, of Glouster, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at The Laurels of Athens. He was born March 12, 1930, in Redtown, OH, son of the late Albert and Thelma Bernard Grubic. Richard was married to the late Edna M. Sweeney Grubic. 
He retired from Eastern Airlines and was a United States Navy Veteran.
Richard is survived by his son, David P. Grubic of Gaithersburg, MD; grandchildren, Noah (Diana Amato) Grubic, Hellen (Dana) Shorb and Amy (John) Blasher; great-grandchildren, Luc, Lily, Daisy, Caleb, Jesse and Jenny; sisters, Irene (Raymond) Rynning of Sunrise, FL; sister-in-law, Elaine Myers of Fairfax, VA and nephews, Carlton and Larry Myers. 
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jessica Grubic.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 30 Main St., Glouster, with Rev. William Hixon officiating. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Richard Leroy Grubic, to the charity of your choice.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cardaras Funeral Home - Glouster
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cardaras Funeral Home - Glouster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home - Glouster
30 Main Street
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cardaras Funeral Home - Glouster

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 31, 2020
I loved his smile, humility, and generosity. Mr. Grubic always had something positive to say even if he totally disagreed with you. It was his nature to be agreeable. He made me laughed often when I would step into his expertise he would humor me with kind words of encouragement even if I was totally doing it wrong. I remember watching him ride his moped in VA surrounded by large trucks and cars flying around him and he was unphased. Mr. Grubic was truly independent. I was blessed by knowing him and seeing him with family. Mr. Grubic showed kindness to my family and he loved his family well.
steven trabue
October 31, 2020
Richard was always kind and helpful to my Dad and Mom when they lived in Jacksonville. When I mentioned his kindness to his Dad (my Uncle Albert), he almost broke into tears and explained how proud he was of his son. I last saw him last October at the reunion with David, Shirley and John and was so glad he had survived his Spring bout with illness. May he and Edna rest in peace.
Roger Grubic
Roger Grubic
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved