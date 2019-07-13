Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Haddox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Butch" Haddox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Butch" Haddox Obituary
LANGSVILLE - Richard "Butch" Haddox, 74, of Langsville, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 8, 1944 in Athens, the son of the late Arnim "Beanie" and Helen Hutchison Haddox. He was an U.S. Airforce Veteran, a retired firefighter for the City of Athens, a member of KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion and a Life member of Athens AMVETS.
Butch is survived by his wife, Nancy K. Lambert Haddox; a son, Scott (Amy) Haddox of Albany; a daughter, Marilyn (Kevin) Scurlock of Athens; grandchildren, Lauren and Erin Scurlock, and Ava and Cole Haddox; and a sister, Kay (Jim) Sweeney of Athens.
Services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Brookins officiating. Burial will be in Salem Center Cemetery, with Military graveside services by Albany VFW Post 9893 and KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion. Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Salem Twp. Fire Dept., 27320 Montgomery Road, Langsville, OH 45741.
You may sign his register book at wwwbigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now