AKRON - Richard Delbert Heightland, 78, passed away Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 at Summa Akron City Hospital. Born Sept. 9, 1941 in Athens, OH, he was the son of the late Floyd Delbert and Letha Marie Scott Heightland.

He will be sorely missed and survived by sons, Troy (Jeanie) McKinley and Russell (Michelle) Heightland; grandchildren, Brian (Amanda) McKinley, Cameron (Kodhai) Heightland, Caitlin McKinley, Darlene Connolly, Naya and Asante' Sharp and great-grandson, Darin McKinley; and sisters, Carol Hart and Kathleen Rutter.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose Mary Heightland and brothers, Floyd and Dave Heightland. Cremation has taken place and condolences may be sent to 2189 Wedgewood Dr., Akron, OH 44312.







