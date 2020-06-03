Richard Heightland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AKRON - Richard Delbert Heightland, 78, passed away Saturday morning, May 30, 2020 at Summa Akron City Hospital. Born Sept. 9, 1941 in Athens, OH, he was the son of the late Floyd Delbert and Letha Marie Scott Heightland.
He will be sorely missed and survived by sons, Troy (Jeanie) McKinley and Russell (Michelle) Heightland; grandchildren, Brian (Amanda) McKinley, Cameron (Kodhai) Heightland, Caitlin McKinley, Darlene Connolly, Naya and Asante' Sharp and great-grandson, Darin McKinley; and sisters, Carol Hart and Kathleen Rutter.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose Mary Heightland and brothers, Floyd and Dave Heightland. Cremation has taken place and condolences may be sent to 2189 Wedgewood Dr., Akron, OH 44312.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved