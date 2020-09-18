1/
Richard Heller Jr.
1955 - 2020
ZALESKI - Richard O. Heller Jr., 65, of Zaleski, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, at his residence.
Born Aug. 28, 1955, in Sarasota, FL, he was the son of the late Richard Sr. and Hazel Pierce Heller. He had formerly woked at Bellisios.
Richard is survived by his wife, Susan Young Heller; brothers, Charles (Neva) and John Heller.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Frances (Bob) McDonald and Barbara Heller.
Services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Rood officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. prior to services. Following services at his request he will be cremated.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
SEP
20
Service
03:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
