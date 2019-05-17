NEW STRAITSVILLE - Richard Lee "Dick" Theisen, 78, of New Straitsville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Genesis Perry County Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 20, 1940 in Corning, a son of the late Fred and Gladys Harrington Theisen.

Dick was a former employee of Selkirk Metalbestos of Logan; he was a graduate of Corning High School and a member of the Corning Eagles Aerie #463.

He is survived by his sister, Janice (Pastor Jack) Thompson of Junction City; his brother, William "Bill" (Janie) Theisen of Nelsonville; sister-in-law, Carol Theisen and brother-in-law Glenn Carr; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Miller Theisen; his brothers, John "Jack", James and Paul Theisen and his sister Janet "Red" Carr.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut St., Shawnee, with Pastor Jack Thompson officiating.

Following services cremation will take place.

Friends may call Monday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on May 19, 2019