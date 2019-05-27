Resources More Obituaries for Richard McDonald Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard "Dick" McDonald

Obituary Condolences Flowers ROSEVILLE - Richard H. "Dick" McDonald, 85, of Roseville, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 24, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1933 in Buchtel to the late William Russell McDonald and Bernice Mohney McDonald. Dick was a 1952 graduate of Buchtel High School and Ohio University by earning a Master's Degree in Education in 1966. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict in the Philippines.

Dick was a staple in the Roseville community where he served as a teacher at Roseville High School from 1962 to 1969, was assistant coach of the football team, track team and basketball teams. He was also the head coach for the Roseville High School Baseball team. In 1969 he left Roseville High School and accepted the position as instructor for diversified disabilities with Mid-East Career Center in Zanesville until 1993. Dick owned The Sports Shack in Roseville where he did most of the uniforms and trophies for the various baseball, basketball and football teams and leagues in the village for all ages. He is a member of Church of The Atonement in Crooksville and a 50-year member of the Roseville American Legion Post 71. Dick enjoyed playing various musical instruments and spending time with his family.

He is survived by son, Kenneth (Rebecca) McDonald; daughters, Debra (Dana) Tom of Chandlersville, Nanette McDonald of Roseville and Shawna (Scott) Birkhimer of Hanover; grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) McDonald, Luke (Tiffany) McDonald and Dalton Tom; step-grandchildren, Jodi Sigman and Scottie Birkhimer Jr; great-grandchildren, Jensen, Landon, Weston, Skyelar, Maddie, Ella and Olivia; brother, Terry (Kristie) McDonald; sisters, Mary Kay Six and Sharon (Garry) Dunkle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Orletta McDonald; and son, Richard "Carkey" McDonald Jr.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main St., Roseville, with Rosary being recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Church of the Atonement, 320 Winter St., Crooksville, with Father Danial Swartz as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with full military honors.

The McDonald family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to all who cared for Dick and especially Hospice of Central Ohio. You may make a donation in his name to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055.

