WELLSTON - Richard L. "Rick" Perdue Jr., 41, of Columbus, passed away from complications of the flu on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was born Dec. 6, 1977, in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Rick was a 1996 graduate of Athens High School and attended Ohio University. He was a child of God, a devoted son and brother, a much-loved uncle, a loyal friend, and an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Rick attended Simple Church in Reynoldsburg.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Rick and Roxanne Perdue of Wellston; mother and stepfather, Linda and Jerry Rolli of Stockport; brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Carlee Perdue of Reynoldsburg; nephews, Evan and Ean Perdue; stepbrother, Clark Rolli (Sara); stepsister, Mollie Rolli McGrath (Kacy); aunt, Patty McKibben (Jerry); uncles, Bill Riley (Cheryl), Dick Riley, Terry Perdue, Tony Perdue (Mary Ann); along with many cousins and friends, including a special lady in his life, Mrs. Sondra McGill.

Rick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Rita Perdue; maternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Riley; uncles, Phillip Riley and Tom Perdue; and aunts, Camilla Perdue Wassilchenko and Frances Perdue.

Calling hours will be Saturday, 6-8 p.m., at McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 2 p.m., with Pastors Dave Kelly and Aaron DeLong officiating. Burial will follow in Athens Memory Gardens.

For those who wish, contributions in Rick's memory may be given to Simple Church, 1055 McNaughten Road, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary