NELSONVILLE - Richard Allen Phillips Sr., 70, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away Nov. 19, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH.
Richard was born June 7, 1950 in Nelsonville, OH to John Phillips and Margaret. He was a former member of the Lions Club in Nelsonville; loved Bingo and Lottery.
Surviving are his children, Richard (Mary) Phillips Jr., Floyd (Christel) Phillips, Michelle (James) Hoops; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Christine Bennett, Linda (Bob) Smathers, Janet Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his lifelong partner, Barbara Woodrum Tigner who passed away Nov. 18, 2020; and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Wednesday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Masks and social distancing are required to attend the funeral and calling hours.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
