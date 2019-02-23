MILLFIELD - Richard Sheets was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

Richard was born on April 7, 1937 in Parkersburg, the son of the late John Ansel Sheets and Edith Tinker Sheets of Nelsonville.

He was the eldest of five children and graduated from Union Furnace High School where he played basketball. He married his high school sweetheart, the late Evelyn Holley Sheets, in 1957, and they remained married for over 60 years. Richard worked as a carpenter and builder for over 50 years and built many of the homes and businesses in Southeastern Ohio.

He is survived by his children, Rick (Karen) Sheets of Nelsonville, Tammy (Leon) Butler of Grove City, Rob Sheets of Millfield, and Joey (Cheri) Sheets of The Plains. He also had seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, Evelyn, and his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Myrna Strawn.

Richard's favorite pastimes were fishing, watching Cincinnati Reds baseball, and watching Ohio State Buckeyes football. He was an avid music lover and enjoyed playing guitar. But his greatest loves were his wife and his family.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will take place at Asbury Cemetery in Hocking County. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 24, 2019