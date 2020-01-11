|
|
ALBANY - Richard L. Shreves, 70, Albany, passed away at his residence Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Born June 18, 1949, in Millfield, he was the son of the late James and Mable McMaster Shreves. He graduated from Ames Bern High School, and had worked in Hartees and Burger King.
He is survived by his wife Linda Reed Shreves, daughter, Tanya, of Albany, sons Richard J. Shreves, of Albany, and Scott Shreves, of Chauncey; special granddaughter Kenzie Shreves; brother Bill (Ruth) Shreves, of Columbus.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Chuck Bullock.
No services will be observed.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 12, 2020