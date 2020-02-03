Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Stump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Stump

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Stump Obituary
Richard Stump, age 59, of Athens, Ohio, passed away Jan. 30, 2020 at his home.
Richard was born June 7, 1960 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Francis "Chuck" Stump and Clara (Martin) Stump. He earned his GED from Tri-county Vocational School and was a certified carpenter.
Surviving are children, Roxanna Stump, Richard Stump, Jerrika Stump and Nicholas Stump; 10 grandchildren, with two on the way; siblings, Barb Dewey, Carl Stump and David Stump; XX Theresa Stump; and BFF Travis.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Stump; and in-laws.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at The Plains Community Building, The Plains, Ohio.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their care of Richard.
Arrangements by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Letter of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warren-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -