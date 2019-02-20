|
COOLVILLE - Rickey A. Hammons, 66, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his residence. Born Feb. 17, 1953, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was son of the late Hubert and Mae Fields Hammons.
Rickey is survived by his wife of 26 years, Janet Benedum Hammons; two special kids, to whom he was guardian, Courtney and Jacob Clark; four brothers, Jerry, Darrell, Jimmy and Jeff Hammons; a sister, Joyce Brown; and his mother-in-law, Glenda Benedum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Loren Benedum.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Coolville Cemetery, with Rev. George Horner officiating.
Visitation will be held Thursday, 5-8 p.m., at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 21, 2019